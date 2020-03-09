|
Glenn Allen Griner
Born: October 14, 1945; in Kirkland, IL
Died: March 6, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Glenn Allen Griner, 74, of Beloit, Wis., died Friday, March 6, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony, Rockford.
Born Oct. 14, 1945, in Kirkland, the son of Glenn and Helen (McNeely) Griner, Glenn spent most of his life doing what he loved most - working on cars out of his shop in Cortland since the early 1980s, before retiring and moving to Beloit.
A graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School, he attended University of Illinois. Glenn worked at the St. Charles boys' school and Kishwaukee Education Consortium, before teaching at Kishwaukee College for automotive repair. He also worked at the Buick garage in DeKalb in the late 1970s.
Glenn is survived by his son, Glenn Alvin Griner of Rochelle; five grandchildren, Shelly and Amber Stanley, and Noelle, Logan and Zander Griner; three great-grandchildren, Rilley Gomez, and Jaxsen and Adalynn Setser; his sister, Carolyn Koplin; nephew, Gary Koplin; and great-nephew, Cody Koplin.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Ann Stanley; parents; and grandparents, Clifford and Jessie Griner and Nancy and William McNeely.
The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, following visitation from 1 to 3 p.m.
Memorials can be made to the family.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2020