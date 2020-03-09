Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Griner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Allen Griner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Allen Griner Obituary
Glenn Allen Griner

Born: October 14, 1945; in Kirkland, IL

Died: March 6, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Glenn Allen Griner, 74, of Beloit, Wis., died Friday, March 6, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony, Rockford.

Born Oct. 14, 1945, in Kirkland, the son of Glenn and Helen (McNeely) Griner, Glenn spent most of his life doing what he loved most - working on cars out of his shop in Cortland since the early 1980s, before retiring and moving to Beloit.

A graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School, he attended University of Illinois. Glenn worked at the St. Charles boys' school and Kishwaukee Education Consortium, before teaching at Kishwaukee College for automotive repair. He also worked at the Buick garage in DeKalb in the late 1970s.

Glenn is survived by his son, Glenn Alvin Griner of Rochelle; five grandchildren, Shelly and Amber Stanley, and Noelle, Logan and Zander Griner; three great-grandchildren, Rilley Gomez, and Jaxsen and Adalynn Setser; his sister, Carolyn Koplin; nephew, Gary Koplin; and great-nephew, Cody Koplin.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Ann Stanley; parents; and grandparents, Clifford and Jessie Griner and Nancy and William McNeely.

The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, following visitation from 1 to 3 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -