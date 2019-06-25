Home

Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Elburn Lions Club
500 Filmore St.
Elburn, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Elburn Lions Club
500 Filmore St.
Elburn, IL
View Map
Glenn Carlson Obituary
Glenn Carlson

Born: January 12, 1936

Died: June 22, 2019

Glenn "Butch" Carlson, age 83, ofElburn, passed away into the arms of his Savior, Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.

He was born January 12, 1936 to proud parents, Lester and Irene (Abrahamson) Carlson.

He is survived by five children: Sandi Frost, Trudy (Wally) Zeliasz, Ron (Julie) Richards, Donna (Bob) Harner and Darryl (Nancy) Carlson; one daughter-in-law, Joan Richards; two siblings: Margaret Swanson and LeRoy Carlson; his best friend, partner, and constant companion, Jan Callaghan and her family; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; many nieces, nephews, and host of friends across the country side.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Irene Carlson, wife Alice; one son Trent Richards and a son-in-law, Bill Frost.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00a.m., followed by a funeral service to celebrate his life at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Elburn Lions Club, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Following the service, the Elburn Lions Club will be hosting a luncheon following the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Butch"s name to benefit the Elburn Lions Club and the Elburn American Legion, Post #630. Checks may be made to the "Glenn Carlson Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 25, 2019
