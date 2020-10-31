Gloria Richardson
Born: March 3, 1930; in Plymouth, MI
Died: October 24, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Gloria "Arlene" Richardson, 90, of Sycamore, IL, formerly of Genoa and Plymouth, MI, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born March 3, 1930 in Plymouth, MI. She was the daughter of Andrew and Lucinda (Fisher) Jeffrey. She married James A. Richardson on August 5, 1961 in Wayne, MI.
Arlene worked as a secretary and retired from the State of Michigan in 2002 after 45 years of service. She was a member of CrossWind Community Church of Genoa.
Survivors include 6 children, Gerald (Mary) Richardson of Forest Park, GA, Kathleen McCarthy-Rydholm of Hoquiam, WA, Charlene Carter of Kissimmee, FL, James L. Richardson of Buckley, MI, Ronald (Dawn) Richardson of Livonia, MI and Sherilyn (David) Radionoff of Sycamore, IL; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Ardith Epperson of Plymouth, MI and Muriel Dennis of Ellenton, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter, Deborah Ashley; infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth; her parents and a brother.
Her visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 7th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL.Facial coverings and social distancing will be enforced according to the IDPH guidelines for COVID.
A graveside service will follow at 11:30 AM at the Genoa Cemetery, Genoa, IL. with Rev. James Freund officiating.
Her friends and family are then invited to a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, Nov. 7th at 1:00 PM at the Church On The Rock, 17N230 Manning Road, Huntley, IL. with Rev. Bryan Garfield officiating.
