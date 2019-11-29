|
Gordon Minnis
Born: August 22, 1949, in Albany, GA
Died: November 22, 2019 ; in Iowa City, IA
Gordon "Gordy" Minnis, age 70, of Thomson, IL passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospital, in Iowa City, IA. A casual memorial gathering will be held from 12pm to 3pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, IL. A memorial service with military honors will take place at 3pm. Family and friends are invited to share in Gordon's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Gordon was born August 22, 1949, in Albany, GA, the son of John and Geertruida (Rakeman) Minnis. Following his mother's untimely passing, he was raised by Arthur "Hap" and Eloise Carlson of Sycamore, IL. He attended Sycamore schools, graduating with the Class of 1967. Shortly after high school, Gordon enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and was deployed to Vietnam. Gordon was immensely proud to serve his country as a US Marine, a trait he likely inherited from his father, who was an officer in the Army Air Corps, and certainly passed to his son, Matthew, who is also a US Marine. Following his honorable discharge, Gordon became a Pipefitter, working for Local 612, DeKalb, IL. Then Local 501, Aurora, IL. He had a passion for teaching and taught welding for many years.
Gordon was a man of many interests. He loved the great outdoors, spending much of his free time hunting, fishing, boating, and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking, and developed an interest in photography. He was a tinkerer by nature, and found joy in helping his neighbors with anything that needed fixing or "Gordy engineering". Those who knew him well will remember Gordon each time they lay eyes on his favorite sight: the Mississippi River sunset.
Gordon will be dearly missed by his dog, Rocky; his sons, Matthew Minnis (April French) of Sun Prairie, WI, and Justin Minnis (Nikki Atkinson) of Cortland, IL; grandson, Alex Minnis, of Sun Prairie, WI; brother, Frank Minnis; as well as numerous extended family members and friends, many of whom thought of Gordon as a father figure.
Gordon is preceded in death by his birth parents, John and Geertruida; his assumed parents, Hap and Eloise; his sister, Lorraine Gervais; and his daughter, Angela Minnis.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019