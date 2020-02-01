|
|
Gregory A. Holtapp
Born: December 16, 1954
Died: January 29, 2020
Gregory A. Holtapp, 65, of Kirkland, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Born on December 16, 1954 in Newnan, Georgia, the son of Lowell and Tootie (Luepkes) Holtapp.
Gregory married Roxanne (Armour) on June 26, 1976 (100th anniversary of Custer's Last Stand) in Oak Park, Illinois.
He was a Lieutenant at the Kirkland Community Fire District for 30 years. Gregory enjoyed travel, the outdoors, reading, his grandkids, and was a member of UAW local 592 during his 30 years at Sundstrand.
Survived by his wife, Roxanne; children, Hattie Holtapp, Thomas (Kerri) Holtapp; grandchildren, Ruth, Henry, and Claire Holtapp; siblings, Donna (Robert) Sprinkle, and Scott "Spike" (fianc Bonnie Waltz) Holtapp; several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents and brother, Ted Holtapp.
Special thanks to medical and hospice staff at the Center for Cancer Care at OSF St. Anthony's Medical Center.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Kirkland Community Fire District, 3891 IL-72, Kirkland, IL, with Chaplain Jeremy Heilman officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Kirkland Community Fire District or the Kirkland Public Library, 513 W Main Street, Kirkland IL 60146.
To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020