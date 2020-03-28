|
|
Gregory Oliver Keating
Born: September 13, 1971
Died: March 9, 2020
The son of Mary and Gerry Keating, and brother of Daniel and Jane Keating.
Greg is survived by his children, Elijah and Charisse Keating, his grandmothers, Patricia Keating and Vergene Kosearas, and his extended family at Hope Haven. Greg was raised in Sycamore, Illinois and enlisted at Naval Station Great Lakes after his years at Sycamore High School.
Talented with his hands, Greg enjoyed working with electronics and building materials, and was known for his ingenuity by those who worked with him. Greg liked to laugh, and he loved music and comedy as well as giving to others.
He was preceded in death by his son Dorian.
Greg will be remembered for his creative know-how and his good heart. A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2020