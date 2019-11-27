|
Hanna M. Condon
Born: January 26, 1997; in Arlington Heights, IL
Died: November 23, 2019; in Peoria, IL
Hanna M. Condon, 22, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.
She was born January 26, 1997, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, the daughter of John J. Condon and Hulda B. Stebbins.
Hanna grew up very active participating in competitive gymnastics; and then in poms/dance at DeKalb High School for all four years. She was a great student graduating from Northern Illinois University, Summa Cum Laude, majoring in Special Education in May of 2019. Hanna was employed as a Special Education Teacher at the Circuit Breaker School in Peru, Illinois. Hanna loved her family and friends. She had a passion for the outdoors, travel, children, seniors, and people with special needs. Hanna was an angel we got to have for 22 years.
She is survived by her mother, Hulda Stebbins; her father, John Condon; her step-father, Patrick Hoard; her step-mother, Tina Peters; brother, Malcolm Condon; sister, Thora Condon; step-brother, Nathan Hoard; step-sister, Isabella Hoard; grandparents, Agnes and Tom Henkle; uncle, Dennis Stebbins; uncle, Orri Henkle; aunts, Melissa Henkle, Norine Penders, Robyn Condon; uncle, Joey Boys; aunt, Dawn Agosto-Boys; uncles, Terry Boys, Jonah Underwood; aunts and uncles, Greg and Lea Hoard, Susan and Martin Giess; and her best friend, Kaitlyn Kramer.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Paula Condon, Lola Underwood, Bradley and Doris Hoard.
A Celebration of Hanna's Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at Faranda's Banquet Hall, 302 Grove St. in DeKalb.
Cremation will take place at Anderson Funeral Home Crematory in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hanna M. Condon Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hanna M. Condon Family and sent in care of, Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. Memorials can also be given in Hanna's name to the National Park Foundation at NationalParks.org.
