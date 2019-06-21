Harriett Breunlin



Born: September 1, 1925; in Dixon, IL



Died: June 8, 2019; in Janesville, WI



Harriett Breunlin of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away on June 8, 2019. She was the daughter of Harry and Theo Fulfs. After graduation from Dixon High School, she attended the Rockford College of Business where she was enrolled in the first class ever offered to become a Medical Secretary. With only two months left to graduate she had to return home to work in the family business because of her father becoming seriously ill. This thwarted her dream and opportunity to become part of a missionary medical team going to South America. But, as she always told her children, out of everything bad there is always something good. And, it was certainly true for her as this is when she met the love of her life, Rodney. A year after they were married they moved to Sycamore, Illinois where Rod started his own Heating, Cooling and Sheet Metal business; and she lovingly worked with him for 30 years, until his death in 1979.



She will be remembered for her unending love for her children and their families, her great love for nature and the outdoors, camping, hiking, her sincere passion for music and for Nascar and open wheel auto racing.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bill; her husband, Rodney.



Her survivors are her three children Doug (Diane) Breunlin of Sycamore; Rebecca (Jeff) Harris of Beloit, Wisconsin; James (Marcia) Breunlin, South Elgin; grandchildren Kellie Erickson, South Elgin; Kyle Breunlin, Chicago; Andrea Breunlin, Chicago; Kameron (Matt) Cluchey, Elburn; Chelsea Breunlin, Sycamore; Erica Breunlin, Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren Ashlyn Erickson, South Elgin; Madisen Erickson, South Elgin; Cael Cluchey, Elburn; Masen Cluchey, Elburn.



It was her intent to have her body donated to science. At her request there will not be a visitation or funeral. A celebration of life with immediate family will be held at a later date. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary