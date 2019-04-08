Home

Harlow Emmett Thurow, 87, of Sandwich, formerly of Big Rock and Hinckley, passed away April 4, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1932 to Emmett and Albertine (Meyer) Thurow in Big Rock Township. He married Barbara A. Thorson April 21, 1951 in Hinckley by her uncle Rev. Jesse Thorson.

Harlow is survived by his children, Susan Metcalf of Sycamore, IL, Dale (Donna) Thurow of California, Ann (Brian) Scofield of Serena, IL, and Keith Thurow of Tennessee; 7 grandchildren, Darrick (Lisa), Dawn (Russ), Julie (Ken), Hillary, Ryan, Kevin and Kelly; and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, on January 16, 2019; his parents; and his brother Leon.

Memorials may be made to the Donor's choice.

Visitation will be held on April 11, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M. Interment will be private to family at a later time. Funeral services were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019
