Harold Aldis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Aldis

Born: September 8, 1927; in DeKalb, IL

Died: June 19, 2020; in St. Charles, IL

Harold Aldis, 92, of Belvidere, IL, formerly of Genoa, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Dunham Rehab & Healthcare, St. Charles.

Born Sept. 8, 1927, in DeKalb the son of Clyde and Myrtle (Lawler) Aldis, Harold married Barbara Ann Letheby on Jan. 18, 1948, in DeKalb. He served in the United States Navy at the end of World War II. Harold was a mail carrier for the US Post Office for 30 years. He was a life-long Cubs fan, coached Little League for many years and founded the Genoa Lassie League. He also enjoyed, golf, traveling, gardening. woodworking, and being a part of many family floats for the Sycamore Pumpkin Fest Parade. He was a former member of Faith United Methodist Church and the Jaycee's and Lions Club.

Harold is survived by his children, Christine (Dean) Pulliam of Ohio and David (Robertta) Aldis of Sycamore; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Ella Johnson of DeKalb, Arlene Ewing of Cortland; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved four legged companion, Maggie.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife in 2015; and five siblings.

Due to COVID-19 private family services will be held. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery, DeKalb.

A memorial fund has been established for Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb, IL 60115

For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved