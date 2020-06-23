Harold Aldis
Born: September 8, 1927; in DeKalb, IL
Died: June 19, 2020; in St. Charles, IL
Harold Aldis, 92, of Belvidere, IL, formerly of Genoa, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Dunham Rehab & Healthcare, St. Charles.
Born Sept. 8, 1927, in DeKalb the son of Clyde and Myrtle (Lawler) Aldis, Harold married Barbara Ann Letheby on Jan. 18, 1948, in DeKalb. He served in the United States Navy at the end of World War II. Harold was a mail carrier for the US Post Office for 30 years. He was a life-long Cubs fan, coached Little League for many years and founded the Genoa Lassie League. He also enjoyed, golf, traveling, gardening. woodworking, and being a part of many family floats for the Sycamore Pumpkin Fest Parade. He was a former member of Faith United Methodist Church and the Jaycee's and Lions Club.
Harold is survived by his children, Christine (Dean) Pulliam of Ohio and David (Robertta) Aldis of Sycamore; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Ella Johnson of DeKalb, Arlene Ewing of Cortland; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved four legged companion, Maggie.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife in 2015; and five siblings.
Due to COVID-19 private family services will be held. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery, DeKalb.
A memorial fund has been established for Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb, IL 60115
For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.