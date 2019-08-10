|
|
Harold Husa
Born: November 22, 1926;Chicago, IL
Died: July 25, 2019;Kalamazoo, Michigan,
Harold "Harry" Husa passed away on July 25, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he had been living since 2017. Prior to his move to Kalamazoo, he had been a longtime resident of DeKalb, Illinois.
Harry was born on November 22, 1926 in Chicago to James C. Husa and Hermina Svoboda Husa, both of Czech descent, and grew up in Berwyn, Illinois. Harry was proud of his Czech heritage and never lost his taste for his favorite Czech meal of pork, dumplings and sauerkraut, followed by Czech pastries (preferably from Vesecky's Bakery in Berwyn).
On August 9, 1952, Harry married Florence Elizabeth Allison of Oak Park, Illinois, whom he first met in September 1948 in the library of Northern Illinois University, where they were both students. Harry and Florence had been married 64 years when Florence passed away in 2017.
Harry's life was defined by education, service, travel, and the love of family.
He received his bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University, his master's degree from Northwestern University, his doctoral degree from Michigan State University, and did post-doctoral work at the University of Chicago.
After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, Harry began a long career in teaching and university administration. He taught elementary school (Elgin, Illinois), junior high school (Elmhurst, Illinois), high school (Redford Township, Michigan and Arlington Heights, Illinois), and was a professor in the Department of Counseling, Adult and Higher Education at Northern Illinois University. He also served as Vice President of Student Affairs at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, and as Dean of Men and Acting Vice President of Student Affairs at Northern Illinois University.
For over 50 years Harry was an active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb, and he served the church in numerous capacities over the years including as moderator. He was a member and served as president of the Kishwaukee Kiwanis Club in DeKalb, and served as president of the DeKalb Family Service Agency, which provides counseling, youth mentoring and advocacy, and senior services to the DeKalb community.
Harry found great joy in travel, a joy shared by his three children who fondly recall the three-week family road trips that he would lead every summer. In retirement, Harry and Florence traveled extensively throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia and Africa, including frequent trips to visit their children and grandchildren scattered across the country and an escape, now and then, to their Michigan lake-side cottage.
Harry is survived by his children, Christopher Husa (Leslie) of La Ca ada, California, Hjordis Snider (Craig) of Kalamazoo, and Holly McDonnold (Kyle) of Midland, Texas; and seven grandchildren, Brittany Snider, Allison McDonnold Morley (Geoff), Christopher Snider (Deepa), Carolyn Husa (Paul), Cole McDonnold, Katherine Husa, and Robert McDonnold.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother Jack and his older brother Jim.
Memorial gifts may be made in Harry's name to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 617 N. 1st Street, DeKalb, Illinois 60115.
Please visit Harry's page to leave a memory or sign the guest book at www.avinkcremation.com. 129 S. Grand St., Schoolcraft, MI 49087. (269)679-5622.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019