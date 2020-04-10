|
|
Harvey J. Schweitzer Jr.
Born: June 1, 1919
Died: March 28, 2020
Harvey J. Schweitzer Jr. formerly of Malta, Illinois went to be with God on March 28, 2020. He was the son of Harvey Schweitzer Sr. and Anna (Wright) Schweitzer. He is survived by his wife, five children, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen Otto and Jean Schweitzer, son John and a granddaughter.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak funeral services will not be held at this time. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. He will be inurned at Malta Cemetery in Malta, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to April Schweitzer, 1504 Cambridge, Champaign, IL. 61821 noted Harvey Schweitzer tribute fund.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020