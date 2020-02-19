|
|
Heidi Beth Hietanen
Born: December 31, 1955; in Detroit, MI
Died: February 13, 2020; in Cortland, IL
Heidi Beth Hietanen, 64, of Cortland, died Feb. 13, 2020, at her home.
Born Dec. 31, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan, Heidi spent her early years in New York and Oregon before the family moved to Mount Prospect, IL. There, Heidi was confirmed at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where she was an active member of the youth group. She graduated from John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and earned a degree in chemistry from Northern Illinois University.
Heidi met her husband, Robert, while camping in Devil's Lake State Park in Wisconsin, a hobby that would become a shared love throughout their lives together. They were married Aug. 22, 1987, at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb and spent their honeymoon camping at Newport State Park in Door County, Wisconsin. Heidi and Robert took their children on many trips, most often to Heidi's favorite place: Peninsula State Park, also in Door County.
At home, Heidi was an avid gardener and backyard bird-watcher. She and Robert remained active members of First Lutheran Church, where Heidi taught Sunday School classes for several years. Heidi also dedicated her time and energy to Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) and La Leche League International.
She took great pride in her strong marriage and (most of all) her children.
Heidi is survived by her husband, Robert Morphis; daughter, Naomi (Ben) Golden, of La Crosse, Wisconsin; and son, Isaac Hietanen, of Morris Plains, New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George E. and Mildred E. Hietanen.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Dr. Janet Hunt officiating. Reception and fellowship to follow service at the church.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Heidi Beth Hietanen Memorial Fund, for First Lutheran Church in DeKalb, addressed to the Hietanen Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020