Heidi Hurlburt Kluga
Heidi Hurlburt Kluga

Heidi Hurlburt Kluga, 67, of Sycamore passed away on Monday June 29th, 2020 after a battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Heidi was a leader through her prudence, generosity, and capacity for love. Her gratitude for the good things in life served as an example for all that knew her.

Heidi was born in Annapolis, Maryland to Jacqualyn and Mercyle Hurlburt. She spent her childhood throughout Kentucky, Illinois, and Wisconsin, but always cherished her memories of summers in Paris, Illinois with her grandparents, Nanny and Papa.

Heidi attended college at the University of Wisconsin -Madison and the University of Madrid, Spain before graduating from Northern Illinois University (NIU). She would later receive her master's degree in Audiology at NIU.

Heidi retired after a career with The Northwestern Illinois Association (NIA) and NIU. She particularly loved performing the brainstem testing on newborns at Kishwaukee Hospital as a part of her role as a clinical audiologist.

Heidi wished simply to be remembered as a competent professional, a kind person, and as a good mom, wife, and sister.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Kluga, her two sons, Ben and Jason Kluga, and her three brothers, Paul, Tim, and Murray Hurlburt.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) in Heidi's name.

Arrangements were completed by Butala Funeral Home & Crematory of Sycamore.


Published in Daily Chronicle on Jul. 9, 2020.
