1/1
Helen Diane Stryker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Diane Stryker

Born: September 25, 1965

Died: November 7, 2020

Helen Diane Stryker, 55, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.

She was born September 25, 1965 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Wayne and Hazel (Hart) Stryker.

Helen enjoyed swimming, golf and basketball.

She is survived by her brothers, David (Mary) Stryker, Duane (Becky) Stryker and Jerry Stryker; her sisters, Linda Gorbet, Ann Prestegaard, Kathy Stryker, Donna (Don) Jarman and Peggy (Chris) Brotzman; 23 nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother-in-laws, Gene Gorbet and Henry Prestegaard.

A Private Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Fr Dean Russell celebrating. Burial will follow at St. James Calvary Cemetery in Lee, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Opportunity House, 357 North California Street, Sycamore, Illinois 60178, in memory of Helen Diane Stryker.

For information, visit www.Anderson Funeral HomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved