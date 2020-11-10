Helen Diane Stryker
Born: September 25, 1965
Died: November 7, 2020
Helen Diane Stryker, 55, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.
She was born September 25, 1965 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Wayne and Hazel (Hart) Stryker.
Helen enjoyed swimming, golf and basketball.
She is survived by her brothers, David (Mary) Stryker, Duane (Becky) Stryker and Jerry Stryker; her sisters, Linda Gorbet, Ann Prestegaard, Kathy Stryker, Donna (Don) Jarman and Peggy (Chris) Brotzman; 23 nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother-in-laws, Gene Gorbet and Henry Prestegaard.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Fr Dean Russell celebrating. Burial will follow at St. James Calvary Cemetery in Lee, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Opportunity House, 357 North California Street, Sycamore, Illinois 60178, in memory of Helen Diane Stryker.
