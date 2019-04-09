Helen M. Reh



Born: June 15, 1922



Died: April 5, 2019



Helen M. Reh, 96, of Sycamore died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore.



She was born June 15, 1922 in Marengo. The daughter of Albert and Marie (Scherer) Taglang. She married Leonard Reh on Oct. 4, 1947 in Marengo.



Her and her husband, Leonard, farmed in the Hampshire and Sycamore area until their retirement. She was a member of the Women of the Harvard Moose, St. Mary's church of DeKalb, IL.



Survivors include two sons, Thomas L. (Pamela) Reh of DeKalb and David L. Reh of Little Rock, Ark.; one granddaughter, Heather (Reh) Paulson of Sycamore; her twin great- grandsons, Kyle and Kaleb Paulson; and numerous cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard; her grandson, Adam Reh; and her brother, Albert Taglang.



Her Visitation will be on Wednesday April 10, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. A Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home.



A Luncheon will immediately follow the service at the Parish Activity Center at the Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore. A graveside service will then take place at the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Hampshire at 2:00 PM.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Lincolnshire Place for everything they did for Helen.



In lieu of flowers memorials for Helen can be made to the Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-895-2833. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019