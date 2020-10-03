1/1
Helen Mary Nisbet Roberts
Helen Mary Nisbet Roberts

Helen Mary Nisbet Roberts passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home in Harrisville.

A longtime resident of the DeKalb area, Helen worked as a writer for the DeKalb Chronicle, sold real estate, and owned and operated the Stone House Park Campground.

Helen is survived by four children, Allison (Dan) Bryson, Saskia (Steve) Phillips, Matthew (Klaris) Nisbet, Meg Nisbet, and Liz (Quentin) McNichols, seven grandchildren, Mark (Stephanie) Nisbet, Kristin (Cliff) Nisbet White, Leezanne (Bixi) Zeng, Shannon (Jason) McNichols Boteler, Caitlin (Matthew) McNichols Ebelt, Julia Bryson, and Carrie Bryson, two great grandchildren, Clara Nisbet and Cameron White, and her sister, Elizabeth Hilleary of Montery, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Alan in 2002, and two brothers, Peter and William Leighton.

Funeral Mass and celebration of her life were held Saturday, September 26, 2020. Memorial donations suggested to WCMU radio, Doctors Without Borders, or Hospice of Michigan. Full obituary at www.gilliesfuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2020.
