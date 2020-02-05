|
|
Henry A. Joesten
Born: May 27, 1922 in Oregon, IL
Died: February 3, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Henry A. "Hank" Joesten died on February 3, 2020 at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center in DeKalb, IL. He was born on May 27, 1922 in Oregon, Illinois to Fred and Gertrude (Johnson) Joesten. On June 6, 1946 he was married to Beverly Hohnadel at the Brethren Church in Mt. Morris, Illinois.
Hank graduated from Oregon High School in Oregon, Illinois in 1940. He attended Brown Business College in Rockford, Illinois from 1940 to 1941. After working for one year for Dohrn Transfer Company in Rockford, Illinois, Hank was drafted into the U. S. Army on September 25, 1942. He was honorably discharged on November 12, 1945. During that time, he served in the Fifth Army with General George Patton and participated in the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of France and Germany.
Hank was preceded in death by his wife Beverly on March 20, 2018. Also, preceding him in death were his parents, four brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his son Craig (Kathy) Joesten of Freeport, Illinois and Julie (Tom) Weber of DeKalb, Illinois. Also, surviving him are his five granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren.
A die-hard Cubs fan, Hank was honored as a WWII veteran at a Cubs game at Wrigley Field in 2016. Hank enjoyed watching all Cubs, Bears and Bulls games on TV. He enjoyed attending NIU basketball games, having breakfast at the Lincoln Inn with friends and helping deliver Meals on Wheels on Monday mornings.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Finch Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Jonathan Crail, followed by a luncheon at the DeKalb First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at 2;00 PM at the Ebenezer Cemetery in Oregon, Illinois with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VAC Meals on Wheels Program or Tails Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements and cremation were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020