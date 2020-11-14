1/1
Henry S. Leonard Jr.
1930 - 2020
HENRY S. LEONARD, JR.

Born: October 12, 1930

Died: November 10, 2020

Henry S. Leonard, 90, of DeKalb, Illinois, died November 10, 2020 at Oak Crest, DeKalb Area Retirement Center.

He was born in Needham, Massachusetts on October 12, 1930, the son of Henry S. and Priscilla (Packard) Leonard. He grew up in Durham, North Carolina, and after graduating from Michigan State University, he began graduate study at Harvard University. In 1953, Henry met Eva Marie Leonard, a graduate student in medieval history, and they were married September 4, 1954. They lived in Somerville, Massachusetts, while Henry completed his Ph.D. in Mathematics at Harvard.

Henry and Eva moved to Pittsburgh in Fall 1958 where Henry held a position in the Mathematics Department at Carnegie-Mellon University. Their son Alan was born in 1964. In 1968, while on sabbatical at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, Henry accepted an appointment to the Mathematics Department of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. During his years at NIU, he served as Assistant Departmental Chair and later Director of Graduate Studies. He was also on the University Curriculum Council and mentored many mathematics graduate students.

In DeKalb, Henry was active first at Immanuel Lutheran Church and later at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Together, he and Eva participated in many programs of the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago. He was also involved with Grace Place Campus Ministry for many years.

Henry was very interested in history and genealogy and derived great pleasure in tracing his ancestry back to the Mayflower and eventually to England. He and Eva traveled all over the United States and Europe and enjoyed visiting museums and historic sites. Locally, they were involved with the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County Historical Society. They enjoyed attending performances of the Kishwaukee Symphony and the Stage Coach Players.

After more than 60 years of marriage, Henry lost his beloved Eva in 2016. In 2017, he married Donetta Wagner Domino, also of Oak Crest Retirement Center. Their marriage brought him joy and companionship during the final three years of his life. Henry is best remembered by his family and friends for his kindness and compassion.

Henry is survived by his son H. Alan (Brenda) Leonard of Cape May, NJ, his grandson Timothy (Judith) Leonard and great-granddaughter Eva Luisa Leonard, all of Hamburg, Germany, his adopted granddaughter Raquel Leonard and great-granddaughter Genesis Jade Archie of Greenville, SC, his nephew Matthew (Josephine) Bendix of Port Washington, NY, and his niece Margo (Steven) Batha of Los Alamos, NM.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his first wife, Eva Marie Leonard.

There will be a private Memorial Service for Henry (family only) at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, DeKalb, IL on November 17 at 1:00 pm. Friends and community members are welcome to join the service via Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88636435968?pwd=YUdUM2RiTXBkblczNlBWZkIrakd2UT09 with a password of 003648. Committal and burial will be at 2:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Eva Marie Leonard Memorial Fund at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. To send an online condolence please visit: www.finchfuneralhomedekalb.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Family only)
NOV
17
Burial
02:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. I met Henry when he married Donetta and I am grateful that they had time together. Love is forever even though life on earth isn't.
Betsy Smith
Friend
November 13, 2020
Dear Alan, Brenda and family, our heartfelt condolences upon the loss of your father, the dear Henry Leonard. I (Jean Evans) first met your mom, dad and you while attending St. Paul's Episcopal Church before Jerry and I met. Alan, yiu were the apple of their eye. Jerry and I also worked on the CROP Hunger Walk with both of your parents who were involved for many years, as were we (and still are). Henry and Eva leave quite a legacy in DeKalb, at N.I.U., at St. Paul's, with the CROP Walk, and with other activities and friendships. We were never able to meet Donetta, but are pleased Henry had someone close to him at the end of his life. Our deepest sympathies. Jean Evans and Jerry Lane
Jean Evans
Friend
