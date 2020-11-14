Dear Alan, Brenda and family, our heartfelt condolences upon the loss of your father, the dear Henry Leonard. I (Jean Evans) first met your mom, dad and you while attending St. Paul's Episcopal Church before Jerry and I met. Alan, yiu were the apple of their eye. Jerry and I also worked on the CROP Hunger Walk with both of your parents who were involved for many years, as were we (and still are). Henry and Eva leave quite a legacy in DeKalb, at N.I.U., at St. Paul's, with the CROP Walk, and with other activities and friendships. We were never able to meet Donetta, but are pleased Henry had someone close to him at the end of his life. Our deepest sympathies. Jean Evans and Jerry Lane

