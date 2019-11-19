|
|
Hermann Ringel
Born: December 9, 1962
Died: November 16, 2019
Hermann Ringel, 56, of Cortland, Illinois, He joined his father Karl Sr. and his brothers Ron and John in heaven on Saturday, November 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born December 9, 1962 in Chicago, the son of Karl Sr. and Gertrude (Koegler) Ringel. Hermann attended DeKalb schools, he and his brothers loved the Cubs and he enjoyed country music. He did lawn work, snow removal and captured the art of window cleaning.
He is survived by his mother, Gertrude Hipps; his siblings, Karen Love and Karl Ringel Jr.; nieces and nephews, Angela Mitchey, Kristina Fay, Stacy (Steve) Gaw, Kyle Love, Jennifer Love, Addie and Grace Ringel; and many loved ones including several aunts uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Karl Sr.; and his brothers, Ron and John.
Hermann's family thanks Kishwaukee Hospital staff, Kishwaukee Cancer Center and Journey Care for their care of Hermann.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 at the home of his mother at 65 West Amber Avenue in Cortland from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM .
Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hermann Ringel Memorial Fund, addressed to the Ringel Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019