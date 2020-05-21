Herschel T. Leifheit
Born: May 10, 1930
Died: May 18, 2020
Herschel (Herb) T Leifheit, 90, of DeLand, FL, passed away peacefully Monday May 18, 2020. He was born May 10, 1930 in Dekalb, IL, the son of the late Paul and Anna Belle (Taggert) Leifheit.
Mr. Leifheit graduated from Waterman High School in 1948. He was enlisted in the U.S. Army as a company clerk. He married Donna J. (MacDougall) Leifheit on March 19, 1971 in Aurora, IL.
In addition to Donna, his wife, he is survived by his son's, Jud (Stacy) Leifheit and Doug (Merri) Leifheit, his grandchildren, Paul, Nicole, Ben and Susie Leifheit, Kevin, Erin Traeger, greatgrandchildren Molly, Theo and Will Traeger. He was also survived by his "Little Brother" Bill Turley. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody (Leifheit) Traeger and his brother, Paul Leifheit, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be conducted 11:00 am Friday May 22, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home DeLand, 935 East New York Ave, DeLand FL. Due to the pandemic the services will be limited to the family. Entombment will be at a later date in Waterman, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Herb's memory to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org. On line condolences or memories may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 21, 2020.