Homer E. Grady Jr.
1936 - 2020
Homer E. Grady Jr.

Born: April 12, 1936; in Terre Haute, IN

Died: June 10, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Homer E. Grady Jr., 84, of DeKalb, Ill., passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.

Born April 12, 1936, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of Homer and Virginia (Miller) Grady Sr., Homer was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a letter carrier for the post office after his graduation from NIU. He married LaVerna Maness on April 12, 1980, in Sycamore.

Homer was a member of the DeKalb Rifle Club and enjoyed playing cards at the DeKalb Family Service Center.

Homer is survived by his wife, LaVerna; son, Jacob (Marie) Grady; granddaughter, Jacie Cox; and special nephew, Joel Pospychala and several nephews; one niece; and one brother-in-law, Frank Maness.

He was predeceased by his parents, and sister, Marsha (Mike) Green.

A walk-by visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Funeral Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178. Attendees are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. The funeral service will be private. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery, DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Homer E. Grady Jr. Family in care of Quiram-Sycamore Chapel.

For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
