Howard L. Warber
1923 - 2020
Howard L. Warber

Born: March 15, 1923

Died: October 3, 2020

Howard L. Warber, 97, of Sycamore died Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He was born on March 15, 1923 in Sycamore to Roscoe and Marie (Holcomb) Warber. He married Esther Schmitt on Nov. 15, 1947.

Howard was a veteran of U.S. Army Air Force serving in WWII. He was a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for over 35 years. He retired in October of 1980.

He was a member of the Church of St. Mary in Sycamore, an active member of the Sycamore VFW and held the position of Quarter Master for many terms and was a driver for VAC. He and his wife were fans and enjoyed traveling with the fast pitch softball team- "Home Savings and Loan" in Aurora. They met many dear friends during the games and their trips with the team.

Survivors include his sons, Dennis (Suzanne) Warber of Sycamore and Dean "Yogi" Warber of Concord, NC; daugher-in-law, Carol Warber of Eau Claire, WI; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; son, Dale Warber; daughter, Donna Milburn and brother, Donald "Donk" Warber.

A private service and burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore with full military rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Voluntary Action Center or the Salvation Army in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020.
3 entries
October 5, 2020
I would always remember going down to the Sycamore VFW and I would run up to him while he was handling the tickets. I always loved talking to Mr. Warber (I called him Vern). Rest In Peace. He was a great man to know growing up. My condolences goes out to the family. God bless.
Jacob Timmer
Friend
October 5, 2020
Howard L. "Og" Warber my father-in-law Dale Warber father was the most kind and loving man to all he met in his 97 years of life. We enjoyed many great memories with him and his wife Esther Marie and their families. He is greatly missed and I love you Oggie God has received a beautiful angel. Love Carol Warber
carol warber
Family
October 5, 2020
Mr Warber was a special man. When I was the Secretary at West Elementary School in Sycamore many years ago, he was so faithful in working with the school children and their Post Office. Also loved his warm greeting when I attended the VFW Fish Fry’s! R.I.P. and thank you for your service!❤
Vickie Foster
Friend
