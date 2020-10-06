Howard L. Warber
Born: March 15, 1923
Died: October 3, 2020
Howard L. Warber, 97, of Sycamore died Saturday, October 3, 2020.
He was born on March 15, 1923 in Sycamore to Roscoe and Marie (Holcomb) Warber. He married Esther Schmitt on Nov. 15, 1947.
Howard was a veteran of U.S. Army Air Force serving in WWII. He was a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for over 35 years. He retired in October of 1980.
He was a member of the Church of St. Mary in Sycamore, an active member of the Sycamore VFW and held the position of Quarter Master for many terms and was a driver for VAC. He and his wife were fans and enjoyed traveling with the fast pitch softball team- "Home Savings and Loan" in Aurora. They met many dear friends during the games and their trips with the team.
Survivors include his sons, Dennis (Suzanne) Warber of Sycamore and Dean "Yogi" Warber of Concord, NC; daugher-in-law, Carol Warber of Eau Claire, WI; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; son, Dale Warber; daughter, Donna Milburn and brother, Donald "Donk" Warber.
A private service and burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore with full military rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Voluntary Action Center or the Salvation Army in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
