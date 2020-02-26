|
Howard Scott Shuck
Born: December 20, 1962; in Silver Creek, NY
Died: February 22, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
After an 11-year long, difficult battle following an aortic dissection, Howard Scott Shuck passed peacefully on February 22, 2020 at home in Sycamore, Illinois.
He leaves behind his son Garett Shuck, fiancÃ© Erica Ward, and her son DJ Ward.
"Howie" was born on December 20, 1962 in Silver Creek, NY to mother Charlotte Lyke Shuck and father David Shuck, who predeceased him. Howie grew up in North Collins, NY, graduated from St. Francis High School (Athol Springs, NY - class of 1981) where he was on the golf team.
Following his service in the US Air Force, he graduated summa cum laude from Kishwaukee Community College (Malta, IL) with a degree in Turf Management. He was employed as a golf superintendent at Cedardell Golf Course in Plano, IL and was later a sales executive for BTSI, working with golf courses across northern Illinois. Howie loved the game of golf and his New York Yankees.
Howie is survived by his son Garett, mother Charlotte, his beloved sister Janine Shuck Camplin, brother-in-law Eric Camplin, nephew Brendan (Kendra) Camplin, niece Lindsay Camplin and great-niece Sydney Emori Camplin. Also surviving him is an Aunt and Uncle, Barbara and Edward Schaefer and several cousins.
Howie requested to be cremated; a private visitation and commemoration celebrating his life is planned. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to an organization close to his heart: The Penguin Project. https://donate.penguinproject.org)
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, IL. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020