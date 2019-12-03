|
Howard W. Jacobson
Born: August 8, 1929
Died: November 29, 2019
Rev. Howard W. Jacobson, much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and pastor joined the church triumphant on November 29, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Howard was born on August 8, 1929, in Waterford, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Mabel Jacobson. He was raised on a dairy farm with five siblings; Paul, Arla, David, Ruth and Donald. His family worshiped at Norway Lutheran Church. Howard had many fond memories of growing up on the farm. He recalled the family's pet pig, Spot, who would bring his dish to the barn during milking and Buster, his much-loved dog, who greeted him for 30 minutes non-stop upon his return from Korea. As a boy, Howard developed a life-long love of machinery, especially old trucks, tractors, and farm implements. Howard enjoyed truck shows and was a member of the American Truck Historical Society. He was even published in, Wheels of Time.
He attended the Racine County School of Agriculture and Domestic Economy. Following high school, he worked several odd jobs, including driving a gravel truck, until he joined the service. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1954, and was stationed at the K2 Airbase in Taegu, Korea, during the Korean War.
Howard was a semitruck driver prior to feeling called to the ministry. He attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was ordained to the gospel ministry on June 13, 1965. Married to Lois Sand on July 18, 1965, at Denny Park Lutheran Church in Seattle, Washington, he enjoyed 53 years of wedded bliss before Lois' death in 2018. Over a 30 year career as a Lutheran pastor, Howard served the yoked congregations of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Our Savior Lutheran Church, and West Fairview Lutheran Church out of Englevale, North Dakota; St. John's Lutheran Church in Creston, Illinois; Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bethune, Colorado; and, Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb, Illinois. He officially retired in 1994 but continued to serve interim positions in the Northern Illinois Synod for a number of years.
Howard liked to be active and enjoyed taking long walks, bike rides, and camping trips. Family vacations often included exploring historic and nature sites as well as visits to museums and other cultural institutions. He especially enjoyed telling stories to his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lois and daughter-in-law Elizabeth. He is survived by his four children: Carl Jacobson of Davis Junction, Illinois; Karen Jacobson of North Liberty, Iowa; Lisa Jacobson of Haddon Township, New Jersey; and, Martha Robinson (Mark) of DeKalb, Illinois; and five grandchildren (Lars, Lydia, Lorraine, Grace and Leo).
A Memorial Service will be held at Norway Lutheran Church in Wind Lake, Wisconsin, at a time to be determined. Memorial gifts may be made to Norway Lutheran Church, Wind Lake, Wisconsin. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019