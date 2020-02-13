|
Hugh A. Ricker
Born: September 21, 1949; in Wilder, IN
Died: February 10, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Hugh A. "Pete" Ricker, 70, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
He was born September 21,1949 in Wilder, Indiana, the son of James Frank and Dorothy Fay (Lamb) Ricker.
Pete was the owner and operator of Ricker Remodeling. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of the American Legion and DeKalb Moose. Pete was a outdoorsman, enjoyed, golf, riding motorcycles, boating, fishing and long drives. Spending time with his grandchildren was very special to Pete.
He is survived by his son, James Ricker of DeKalb; his daughter, Amy (Kenny) Pitts of Sycamore; grandchildren, Daneille (Brandon) Skau, Savannah Ricker, Maizie Edwards, James (Heather) Ricker and Emily Ricker; great-grandchildren, Spencer and Kaylee; his special friend, Linda Tucker; several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Glen Ricker; two sisters, Evelyn Cooley and Rita Beasley; grandson, Kevin Ricker.
The Memorial Service will be held from 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 2011 South Fourth Street , DeKalb, with Pastor Brandon Arneson of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church officiating, followed with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hugh A. Ricker Memorial Fund, addressed to the Ricker Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020