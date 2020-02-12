|
Irma Rose Bauer
Born: November 27, 1929; in Arkansaw, WI
Died: February 10, 2020; in Dixon, IL
Irma Rose Bauer, age 90, of Dixon died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Liberty Court Assisted Living in Dixon, Illinois.
She was born November 27, 1929, in Arkansaw, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leonard and Alice (Kannel) Schrader.
After working at Cable Printing Company in Mt. Morris for several years, Irma worked in the Housekeeping Department at KSB Hospital in Dixon for 29 years and was known for her outstanding work ethic and smile. She retired in 2005.
Irma's passions were cooking, baking and gardening. It brought her great joy to have her family over for holiday celebrations, and was a labor of love putting together a feast for those she held close.
Irma was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and served on the KSB Caring Friends committee formed to help employees in challenging times. Her dedication to family was like no other. Irma was a great example to her children and grandchildren, teaching them courage, strength, perseverance, kindness, compassion and understanding throughout her life. She was very humble and had a strong faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Robert Bauer, Jr., brother Donald Schrader, sister Marian Grotthus and brother-in-law Doug Brunner.
Irma is survived by her children Dennis Bauer of Springfield, Diane (Doug) Breunlin of Sycamore, Brian (Kim) Bauer of Oregon and Vicky (Tom) Cable of Zanesville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; one sister Elaine Brunner and one brother Bill (Ruth Ann) Schrader, both of Arkansaw, Wisconsin; brother-in-law Oliver Grotthus of Stockholm, Wisconsin and sister-in-law Esther Schrader of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
A private burial of cremains will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon at a later date. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to their local Hospice.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020