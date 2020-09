Irving Nolet



Our deepest sympathies to the family of Irving "Irv" Nolet at his death on August 31. Notes of condolence may be sent to his wife, Viola "Vi" Nolet, Landmark of Danville, 203 Bruce Ct, Danville, KY 40422.



Memorial Services will be at ST. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Danville, KY and interment will be at a later date.





