Irwin G. DunnIrwin G. Dunn, 88, quietly passed away Friday, April 30, 2020. Irwin was a long time resident & merchant in Sycamore, where he & wife Jeannie settled & raised a family, including sons, Howard, Allen & daughter Cheryl. A loving husband, father, grandfather & great-grandfather he cherished his family. He & Jeannie celebrated over 50 wonderful years together.He sold Dunn's Sycamore Shoes, he & Jeannie moved to Scottsdale & Phoenix area where they lived for over a decade. After losing Jeannie he & daughter Cheryl moved to Las Vegas to be closer to family.Irwin was a veteran of US Air Force he served in the Korean War. He was exceptionally proud of serving his country.He was a long-time member of the Lions Club as well as the American Legion. When in Sycamore he was very active in both organizations.He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.