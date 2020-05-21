Ivan L. Adams
1935 - 2020
Ivan L. Adams

Born: May 18, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Died: June 28, 1935; in Dixon, IL

Ivan L. Adams, 84, of DeKalb Illinois, passed away May 18, 2020 at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.

He was born June 28, 1935 in Dixon, IL, the son of Frank and Florence (Gates) Adams. He married Sherry Lee Henderson on November 27, 1965 and were married 17 years.

During Ivan's life he had worked for Eller & Willey, DeKalb Block Company, Private insurance Agent, Walmart, Montgomery Ward, Owned Adams TV & Appliance, Seymour Industries, and the Rochelle Foods Security Company.

He was also Secretary of the Bowling Association for many years. He was a very avid bowler. In his younger years he was part of the track team, played basketball, was a 4-H member as well as a member of Rural Youth. He also loved square dancing and actually had square danced with a group on Channel 13 TV and on stage at the Illinois State Fair.

He is survived by his children, Michael Adams, Rochelle, IL, Becky Petersen and husband Tony, DeKalb, IL, Kathy Edson and husband, Roger, Ashton, IL, Steve Adams and wife Kim, Rockford, IL. Survivors also include nine grandchildren: Jeremy (Angela) Adams, Jessica ( Scott)Cole, Anthony Petersen, Jason (Angela) Pfeiffer, Jeff (Laura) Pfeiffer, Jill (Brett Simpson )Pfeiffer, Jamie (Don) Ruth, Devan Adams, Brady Adams as well as fifteen great-grandchildren. His sister, Verna Slain, and his brother, George Adams, survives Ivan as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ivan was preceded in death by his Wife, Sherry Adams, his parents, his brother-in-law, Darwin Slain and one sister, Helene Rinard.

A memorial visitation will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ivan L. Adams Memorial Fund, addressed to the Adams Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 21, 2020.
May 20, 2020
Kathy and family: My deepest sympathy on the loss of your father. I know it is a difficult time, but as the days and weeks pass, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. He will be missed.
Nancy Adams
Family
