Jack Bennett
Born: October 4, 1927; in Eau Claire, WI
Died: July 30, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Jack Bennett (aka Cecil Jackson Bennett)Jack Bennett, 91 years, of DeKalb, IL died July 30, 2019, at home.
Jack was born October 4, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI to Leah Myrtle Lanam Bennett and Cecil Hiltz Bennett of Augusta WI. Jack attended Augusta Public Schools and graduated from Augusta High School in 1945. He earned his BS Ed. of Natural Science from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1945, a MA of Zoology at Washington University, St. Louis, MO in 1953 and a PhD. In Genetics and Zoology in 1959. After retirement he graduated from the Rock Valley college, Rockford, IL, Aircraft Mechanics school, earned his Airframe and Engine Mechanics (A&P) rating.
He worked as a motion picture projectionist, inlay linoleum mechanic, store clerk and farm hand while in high school and college, as a teaching and research assistant, aircraft repairman while in graduate school and as the animal room supervisor, instrument builder, repairman and zoology instructor at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. Jack taught Zoology, General Biology, Genetics, Instrumental Methods and Evolution and was a researcher in evolution and the genetic basis of animal behavior at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, II from 1957-1990. He served in the United States Army in 1946.
Jack was a member and officer in numerous professional organizations, and author of many professional publications in genetics and evolution.
In addition to his family and profession he enjoyed reading, recreational flying accumulating more than 8000 hours in aircraft and sailplanes and constructed a Vari-eze N346J aircraft.
Jack is survived by his wife, Donna Irene Campbell Fenwick Bennett; his children, Scott Bennett of DeKalb, Carroll (Roger) Carlson of Fort Myers, FL, John (Carmen) Fenwick of Weaverville, NC, Elizabeth Fenwick of Wilmington, NC, Kathy (Kenneth) King of Sycamore; grandchildren, Tobey (Andy) Guntner, Oriana (Kelly) Holt, Jessica King, Daniel King, Karissa, Janelle and David Fenwick; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Katherine W. Bennett; and son, Paul Fenwick.
Celebration of life will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment of cremated remains will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta, WI at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cecil Jack Bennett Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bennett Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019