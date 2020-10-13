1/1
Jack D. Amato
1930 - 2020
Jack D. Amato

Born: August 17, 1930

Died: September 20, 2020

Jack D. Amato, 90, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital.

Jack was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 17, 1930, to Jack and Albie Amato, and was raised by his father and stepmother Rose Amato. He served two years in the U.S. Army.

He married Madeline Vignola on September 25, 1954. They had four children.

He was a manager at Duplex Products Inc. and the owner of Amato's Junque Shoppe and Hobbies.

Loving husband to Madeline (nee Vignola) and loving father to sons Donald (Reggie) and Jack (Sue)and daughters Tina Weiss (Werner) and Debbie Paul (Brett). Proud grandfather to Brandon, Aaron, Karen, Amanda, Hannah, Laura, and Tiffany. Great-grandfather to Ezra and Quentin. Companion to his beloved dog Adama. Jack was deeply loved and will be missed by many.

His memorial mass will be held at the Church of St. Mary, 322 Waterman St. in Sycamore on Friday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 AM. The visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 at the Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore. The mass will be live streamed from the Church of St. Mary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com for complete obituary and guest book.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
5 entries
October 12, 2020
Please accept our warmest condolences.
Rhonda and I are deeply sorry for your loss. Our hearts are saddened to learn of your loss, please know we are with you.
Love
Michael & Rhonda Wojciechowski
Family
October 11, 2020
Jack brought a smile to our faces every time he and his companion Adama sped by on their way around Somerset Farms. We spoke several times and enjoyed hearing about his very full and fruitful life. We will keep smiling with this memory. Very sorry for your loss.
Ray and Carolyn Leger
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
George Spence
Friend
September 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Jack at Duplex Products. I'm sure he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Jack Lindstrom
Coworker
September 26, 2020
Duplex friend. So sorry to hear Debbie, thinking of you and family.
Esther and Morris Hughes
Friend
