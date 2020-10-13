Jack D. Amato
Born: August 17, 1930
Died: September 20, 2020
Jack D. Amato, 90, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital.
Jack was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 17, 1930, to Jack and Albie Amato, and was raised by his father and stepmother Rose Amato. He served two years in the U.S. Army.
He married Madeline Vignola on September 25, 1954. They had four children.
He was a manager at Duplex Products Inc. and the owner of Amato's Junque Shoppe and Hobbies.
Loving husband to Madeline (nee Vignola) and loving father to sons Donald (Reggie) and Jack (Sue)and daughters Tina Weiss (Werner) and Debbie Paul (Brett). Proud grandfather to Brandon, Aaron, Karen, Amanda, Hannah, Laura, and Tiffany. Great-grandfather to Ezra and Quentin. Companion to his beloved dog Adama. Jack was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
His memorial mass will be held at the Church of St. Mary, 322 Waterman St. in Sycamore on Friday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 AM. The visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 at the Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore. The mass will be live streamed from the Church of St. Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
