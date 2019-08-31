|
Jack Roger Houghtby
Born: June 28, 1942; in Sandwich, IL
Died: August 11, 2019; in Rockford, IL
On August 11, Jack Roger Houghtby died at the age of 77 at his home in Rockford, IL. Born on June 28, 1942 in Sandwich, IL, he was the first child of Maurice and Barbara (George) Houghtby. After his childhood in Shabbona, he received an AA from Kishwaukee College and a BA from Northern Illinois University. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in the Philippines.
Jack spent most of his career as a Quality Assurance Ammunition Specialist during which he lived in Utah, Johnston Island, Nevada, Germany, and again in Utah, where he retired. He returned to Illinois in 2013.
He is survived by his children, Ada Van Zanten (Aaron Haskell), Ava Van Zanten (Cole Anderson) and Erik; and his brothers, Tommy (Carol) of Rockton and John (Mary) of Shabbona. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, a stillborn son, and his sister.
Per Jack's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019