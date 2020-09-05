Jacob Joseph Spartz
Born: June 13, 1933
Died: September 2, 2020
Jacob "Jack" Joseph Spartz, 87, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Jack was born to Chris and Lucille Spartz on June 13, 1933, in Chicago, IL. He was the oldest in his family followed by his sister, Christine, and brothers: George, Bob, and Joe. Family and faith was of the utmost importance to him. On February 7, 1953, Jack married the love of his life, Jean Bell. They raised five children: their deceased beloved eldest son, Jack Jr. (Cheryl), Ron (Joni), Dan (Nancy), Janet (Mike) and Jim. Jack will be deeply missed by his 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Born in Chicago his family moved to a farm northwest of Sycamore. He worked at Anaconda Wire & Cable and Ideal Industries. On the side, he gave great care to the students in the Sycamore & DeKalb school districts as a conscientious bus driver for over 40 years.
Once Jack retired, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jean. They traveled throughout the USA and into Canada. He always loved fishing with his kids and grandkids throughout the years, and watching the Cubs and Bears through the seasons.
Jack will be remembered by many of us as a great husband, father, and friend.
His visitation will be on Monday Sept. 7th from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. The CDC guidelines will be followed, including a facial covering while in the funeral home and social distancing.
His funeral will be private and held on Tuesday, Sept. 8th at the Church of St. Mary in Sycamore with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating. Burial will be at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Jack Spartz can be made to his family in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
