1/1
Jacob Joseph Spartz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Joseph Spartz

Born: June 13, 1933

Died: September 2, 2020

Jacob "Jack" Joseph Spartz, 87, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Jack was born to Chris and Lucille Spartz on June 13, 1933, in Chicago, IL. He was the oldest in his family followed by his sister, Christine, and brothers: George, Bob, and Joe. Family and faith was of the utmost importance to him. On February 7, 1953, Jack married the love of his life, Jean Bell. They raised five children: their deceased beloved eldest son, Jack Jr. (Cheryl), Ron (Joni), Dan (Nancy), Janet (Mike) and Jim. Jack will be deeply missed by his 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Born in Chicago his family moved to a farm northwest of Sycamore. He worked at Anaconda Wire & Cable and Ideal Industries. On the side, he gave great care to the students in the Sycamore & DeKalb school districts as a conscientious bus driver for over 40 years.

Once Jack retired, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jean. They traveled throughout the USA and into Canada. He always loved fishing with his kids and grandkids throughout the years, and watching the Cubs and Bears through the seasons.

Jack will be remembered by many of us as a great husband, father, and friend.

His visitation will be on Monday Sept. 7th from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. The CDC guidelines will be followed, including a facial covering while in the funeral home and social distancing.

His funeral will be private and held on Tuesday, Sept. 8th at the Church of St. Mary in Sycamore with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating. Burial will be at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Jack Spartz can be made to his family in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral
Church of St. Mary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Grandfather. We will love you always, and miss you forever. We remember your stories, your handiwork, your sense of humor and love for your family. I know that I got my sensitive side from you, and I love you for it. Rest In Peace, Grandpa. We’ll take care of Grandma for you.
Shane & Jean-Marie Rockweiler (Wedwick)
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved