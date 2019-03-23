Jacque M. Yilk



Born: August 8, 1950



Died: March 20, 2019



Jacque M Yilk, 68, of Genoa, IL died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at MapleCrest Care Centre in Belvidere, IL after a long courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.



She was born the first child of George and Helen (James) Weaver of Kirkland, IL.



Jacque was a graduate of Kirkland-Hiawatha class of 1968. She went to Alberto's Institute of Cosmetology in Rockford, IL and graduated on June 3, 1970. She then owned and operated her in home beauty shop for 30 years. After her time at home she decided to work for AG Communications for 5 years until she retired.



She married Robert E Yilk on November 27, 1971 at St. Catherine's church in Genoa, IL. She loved her many cats throughout the years, her german shepard, Beau, who never left her side, was an avid Chicago sports fan, a Nascar's Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan and loved coaching her daughters in summer softball.



Jacque is survived by her husband, Robert E Yilk of Genoa; twin daughters, Becky (Dave) Cleveland of Genoa and Heather (Tom) Rutherford of Sycamore. Her grandchildren, Dalton, Cooper, Blake and Libby. Her siblings, Bobby Weaver of Rockford and Rebecca (Ralph) Torro of Rockford. She also has numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents George and Helen Weaver and aunts and uncles.



Special thanks to the staff, nurses and aides at MapleCrest Care Centre for taking care of Jacque while she was there and in her final moments.



Per her request there will be no visitation and services will be private at a later date.



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, 202 E Main St, Genoa, IL 60135; 815-784-2518. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019