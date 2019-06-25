JACQUELINE A. RODGERS



Born: August 1, 1967; in DeKalb, IL



Died: June 19 , 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Jacqueline A. Rodgers of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, June 19 , 2019, at her residence.



She was born August 1, 1967, in DeKalb, the daughter of Jack and Linda (Cone) Rodgers.



Jacqueline was employed at HyVee in Sycamore since opening. She enjoyed walking, knitting, and reading. She also enjoyed spending time with her niece and nephew. She was a Bears and NIU Huskies fan.



She is survived by her parents, Jack and Linda; one sister, Corie (Ehren) Mertz of DeKalb; one brother, Michael (Lisa) Rodgers of Utah; a niece and nephew, Avery and Jackson Mertz.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents.



A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jacqueline Rodgers Memorial Fund, addressed to the Rodgers Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary