Jacqueline Ann McLaughlin



Born: May 22, 1943



Died: March 31, 2019



Jacqueline Ann (Wheeler) McLaughlin, age 75, of Stillwater, MN passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She was affectionately called Jacki, Jake, Mom and Grammy. She was born on May 22, 1943 and grew up in Paw Paw, IL. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Gary McLaughlin, for 55 years. They moved to Sycamore, IL where they raised their three daughters. Jacki worked for the DeKalb County Health Department testing students' vision and hearing. She then became a realtor for almost 25 years, making many friends with colleagues and clients alike. She truly felt she was in the right profession as she helped families during the important transitions in their lives-first homes, dream homes or downsizing after loss or retirement. In her spare time she was a tireless volunteer through the schools, church, Opportunity House, Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for children, and Meals on Wheels. She was also an active member of P.E.O. and People's Congregational Church in Bayport, MN.



She loved being Grammy, being with her friends, entertaining, traveling, having fun, and wearing bright colors and bunny slippers. She could effortlessly turn routine events into adventures. She also loved to tell a good story, even when her husband or children told her everyone had heard the story before or pointed out that some of the facts seemed to have changed.



Her death is preceded by her parents, Bruce and Verdell Wheeler. She is survived by her husband, Gary; Three daughters and sons-in-law and eight grandchildren: Michelle, Jim, McKenzie and Matthew Bohlig of Stillwater, MN; Gay Lynn, Tim, Lauren, Lindsay, Ryan and Alex Wons of Naperville, IL; Megan, Tom, Baylie and Nate Petit of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Her brother, Bruce Craig Wheeler of Batavia, IL; their dog, Snickers.



Jacki will be remembered for the way she could light up a room with her smile, her ability to make friends wherever she went, and her genuine warm and caring ways.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Meals on Wheels of DeKalb County at vacdk.com or P.E.O. at donations.peointernational.org.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at St. Mary's Memorial Hall at 322 Waterman St. in Sycamore from 1-4pm.