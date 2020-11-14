1/1
James B. Clucas
1955 - 2020
James B. Clucas

Born: March 3, 1955; in Sycamore, IL

Died: November 13, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Age 65 of DeKalb, IL, died on Friday November 13, 2020 in Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 3, 1955 in Sycamore, IL, and was the son of Gerald and Norma (Ball) Clucas. Jim was married to the former Frances Angileri on January 15, 1986 in Sycamore, IL.

Jim graduated from Stillman Valley High School in the Class of 1973, and then attended the Fire Service Academy. Jim was employed by the City of DeKalb for over 28 years as a DeKalb Fire Fighter. In his down time from the fire house you could find Jim either fishing or hunting, or just taking it easy listening to Country Music. He was an avid N.I.U. Football Fan, which he enjoyed Tailgating with his family and friends. Jim also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.

Survivors include: wife: Fran of DeKalb, daughters: Anji (Mark) Sturgill of FL, Amanda Clucas of Champaign, IL, Dorothy (Jason) Arwood of DeKalb, Margaret (Anthony) Mischler of Austin, TX, brother: Steve (Anna) Clucas of PA, grandchildren: Zachary Zuckerman, Tobias Clucas, Lilian Coffie, Pierce Arwood, Archer Gerald Lee Clucas, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Mark Clucas, and infant sister: Beverly J. Clucas.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Sunday November 15, 2020 at 12:00pm till 3:00pm in Finch Funeral Home, in accordance with IDPH facial coverings, social distancing, and a limit of 10 guest indoors at one time. A private family service will follow the visitation at 3:00pm with Pastor Jonathon Crail of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb officiating. Cremation will be entrusted to Finch Crematory following the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
NOV
15
Service
03:00 PM
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Dearest Fran,
Words can't express how sad I am to learn of Jim's passing. I am praying for you and your family and hope that your memories of Jim will forever in your heart.
Carol Reichel
Friend
November 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss..
Debbi and Jeff Ramsey
Family
November 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jim’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you & your family
Tom & Pat Castree
November 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jim’s passing. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Steve and family.
Melidie Littlejohn Clark
Friend
November 13, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jim’s passing. Prayers for all of you.
Tom and Pam Sullivan
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
My heart goes out to you, Fran and family.
Sue Willey
Coworker
