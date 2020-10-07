1/
James Bernard
James Bernard May, Jr.

James Bernard May Jr, age 66 of Vidor, Texas passed away after a short battle with lung cancer on October 1st, 2020. He is now reunited with his mother and father Pat and Jim May and his granddaughter Alana.

Jim lived a full life in Texas and is survived by his sister Brenda Moss and his children Christopher, Allison, Sarah, Andrew, Dylan and Shelby May. In life he liked cracking jokes and he loved to go to the casino.

everloved.com/life-of/james-may-jr/ for remembrance of life updates and condolence information.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020.
