James Bernard Crawford

Born: September 10, 1929

Died: May 15, 2020

James B. "Pete" Crawford, 90, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Bria Geneva Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born September 10, 1929 in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Albert and Edna (Lowe) Crawford. James married Mary Ann Bellafiore on July 12, 1975 and were married for over 44 years.

James was a Veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Sealmaster Bearing Company in Aurora for over 37 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Michael Crawford, Susan (Don) Watgen, Cindy Hood and Daniel Crawford; stepchildren, Barry (Cyndi) Glaudel, Sherry (David) Roop, Rick (Cindi) Glaudel, Terry (Michelle) Glaudel, Randy (Carrie) Glaudel and Tony (Katie) Glaudel; 28 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy; grandson, Andrew; his parents; two brothers, Albert and Donald; one sister, Bonnie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date do to the restrictions of the Covid-19 Virus.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
