James W. Bond



Born: October 21, 1931; in Dix, IL



Died: April 27, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



James W. Bond, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.



He was born October 21, 1931, in Dix, Illinois, the son of Lee and Flossie (McBride) Bond. James married Peggy J. Lovett on July 10, 1956 in Breese, Illinois and they were happily married for 39 years.



James was a veteran of the US Army, having served from 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Duplex Products in Sycamore. James loved playing horseshoes, was a loyal St. Louis Cardinal Fan, and was a member of DeKalb Moose Lodge 586.



He is survived by his son, Jeffrey L. (Donna) Bond of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Stephanie Bond Ochoa, Tyler Oden, Carrie Oden; his brother, Chuck Bond; one niece; two nephews; and his companion Carla O'Neil and her family.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; two sons, Bobby and Billy; sisters, Bertie Copple and Galenna Malvaney; and his parents.



A Private Family Graveside Service will be held, with full military honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Lord Stanley's, 142 E. Lincoln Hwy. in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mooseheart Child City & School, Mooseheart, IL 60539 or , in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary