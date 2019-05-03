James C. Kennedy



Born: November 12, 1947



Died: April 30, 2019



James C. "Skip" Kennedy, 71, of DeKalb, Ill., passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital.



Born November 12, 1947, in Pasadena, Calif., the son of William and Delores (Maybrun) Kennedy, Skip always taught his children to be active and to experience life to its fullest.



Holding an associate's degree, Skip moved to DeKalb in 1974 to attend NIU. He worked in the NIU food service department, from 1984 until his retirement in 2012.



He loved football and baseball, and went to many games; his favorite teams were the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Cubs. In his retirement, Skip enjoyed going to DeKalb Senior Center, where he played cribbage, and attending potlucks at Colonial House. He loved travelling around the country on day and overnight bus trips.



James is survived by his daughter, Julie Kennedy (husband, Joel Alfaro) of Lynnwood, Wash.; son, Jim Kennedy of Rochelle; and brother, Bill Kennedy of Santa Rosa, Calif.



He was predeceased by his parents.



To thank them for their wonderful care of Skip, the family asks that memorial/charitable gifts be sent to DeKalb County Senior Center, 330 Grove St., DeKalb, IL 60115.



The graveside service will be held at 12 pm Monday, May 6, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.



The graveside service will be held at 12 pm Monday, May 6, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589.