Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Kennedy


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James C. Kennedy Obituary
James C. Kennedy

Born: November 12, 1947

Died: April 30, 2019

James C. "Skip" Kennedy, 71, of DeKalb, Ill., passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital.

Born November 12, 1947, in Pasadena, Calif., the son of William and Delores (Maybrun) Kennedy, Skip always taught his children to be active and to experience life to its fullest.

Holding an associate's degree, Skip moved to DeKalb in 1974 to attend NIU. He worked in the NIU food service department, from 1984 until his retirement in 2012.

He loved football and baseball, and went to many games; his favorite teams were the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Cubs. In his retirement, Skip enjoyed going to DeKalb Senior Center, where he played cribbage, and attending potlucks at Colonial House. He loved travelling around the country on day and overnight bus trips.

James is survived by his daughter, Julie Kennedy (husband, Joel Alfaro) of Lynnwood, Wash.; son, Jim Kennedy of Rochelle; and brother, Bill Kennedy of Santa Rosa, Calif.

He was predeceased by his parents.

To thank them for their wonderful care of Skip, the family asks that memorial/charitable gifts be sent to DeKalb County Senior Center, 330 Grove St., DeKalb, IL 60115.

The graveside service will be held at 12 pm Monday, May 6, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589.Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now