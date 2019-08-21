|
James Carl Cutshaw
Born: February 6, 1980
Died: August 17, 2019
James Carl Cutshaw, 39, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born February 6, 1980, in Rochelle, Illinois, the son of Walter Carl and Roberta Ann (Jones) Cutshaw.
James was employed at Northern Illinois University in the Building Services Department, prior to that he was employed as a surveyor and at Brad Manning Ford in DeKalb. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 66 and Remote Cars Club. James enjoyed taking long walks with his dog, Butters and camping with his best friend.
He is survived by his mother, Roberta Cutshaw of DeKalb; his brother, Shawn Cutshaw of DeKalb; several cousins, numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Carl Cutshaw in 2015; and his grandparents.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at Anderson Funeral Home, 2011 South 4th St. in DeKalb. Cremation has taken place.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019