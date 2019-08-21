Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
James Cutshaw
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cutshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Carl Cutshaw


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Carl Cutshaw Obituary
James Carl Cutshaw

Born: February 6, 1980

Died: August 17, 2019

James Carl Cutshaw, 39, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born February 6, 1980, in Rochelle, Illinois, the son of Walter Carl and Roberta Ann (Jones) Cutshaw.

James was employed at Northern Illinois University in the Building Services Department, prior to that he was employed as a surveyor and at Brad Manning Ford in DeKalb. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 66 and Remote Cars Club. James enjoyed taking long walks with his dog, Butters and camping with his best friend.

He is survived by his mother, Roberta Cutshaw of DeKalb; his brother, Shawn Cutshaw of DeKalb; several cousins, numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Carl Cutshaw in 2015; and his grandparents.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at Anderson Funeral Home, 2011 South 4th St. in DeKalb. Cremation has taken place.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now