James D. LeeBorn: March 23, 1935; in Sycamore, ILDied: September 4, 2020; in DeKalb, ILJames D. Lee 85, of Sycamore, Ill., died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb.James was born March 23, 1935, in Sycamore, the son of Joseph and Margaret (Wales) Lee. He graduated from Sycamore High School in 1953 and was very active in sports. He also represented Sycamore at Boys State.James enjoyed coaching Sycamore Little League baseball teams, water skiing on Black Oak Lake in Wisconsin, vacationing in Florida and was an avid dancer.James is survived by his sons, William, Barry, Daniel (Ingrid); daughter, Pamala (Karl) Ennis; brother, Joseph (Catherine); and sister, Shirley (Robert) Hamill.He was preceded in death by his parents.Services were private, with interment at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.