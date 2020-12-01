James E. Hicks



Born: June 13, 1937



Died: November 30, 2020



James E. Hicks, age 83, of Shabbona, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights, IL.



He was born June 13, 1937 in Hillsboro, IL, the son of Elvis and Virgina Hicks of Hillsboro, IL. James attended public schools in Hillsboro and graduated high school in 1955. He graduated from William Jewel College in Liberty, MO, receiving his B.S. in education and his M.S. and C.A.S. in school administration and school superintendent administration from Northern Illinois University.



James has worked in education for over 50 years. He started teaching and was principal in the school district at Fillmore, IL. He then moved to Shabbona in 1967 and was a teacher, principal and superintendent in the Shabbona, Lee and Rollo school system and the first superintendent for Indian Creek School District. After retirement, He served as a board member for Indian Creek School District. He also worked as an administrator in the DeKalb and Sandwich School Districts.



He was active in many organizations among them, NIU Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa, Woodhaven Lakes Board member and Shabbona Lion's Club. Memberships in educational organizations included the National and Illinois Education Associations, National and Illinois Principals' Associations, Illinois and National Associations of School Administrators. He coached many sports teams for Shabbona's youth.



James was also a member of the Shabbona United Church of Christ.



He is survived by his wife Claudia, sons Eric Hicks (Kathy) of Tyler, TX, Egan Hicks (fiance Amy) of Princeton, IL and daughter Erin Marx of Arlington Heights, IL. He has seven grandchildren; Shelby, Cully, Morgan, Tristan, Zachary, Arraia, Maddie and Noah and 2 great grandchildren; Airius and Stella.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.



Cremation has taken place.



Arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.





