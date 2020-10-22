James E. Roof
Born: January 27, 1929; in Sterling, IL
Died: October 15, 2020; in Rockford, IL
James E. "Jim" Roof, 91, of Rockford, Illinois, formerly of DeKalb, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.
He was born January 27, 1929, in Sterling, Illinois, the son of Phillip D. and Jean (Pointer) Roof. James married Ell Dora M. Lenke on December 8, 1948 in DeKalb, Illinois.
Jim was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1947. He was employed at Northern Illinois University as Chief Engineer at the Heating Plant. Jim was an avid sports fan of all the Chicago Teams and was also an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his sons, Doug (Sandy) Roof and Bob (Barb) Roof; three grandchildren, Melissa (Gene) Ottes, Mike (Jenny) Roof, Stephine (Matt) Wolfanger; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Anna, Will; and his companion, Jackie Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ell Dora; and one brother, Ken Roof.
A Private Family Service was held at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Burial was at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the James E. Roof Memorial Fund, addressed to the Roof Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.