James Edward Montgomery Jr.



Born: March 16, 1959



Died: March 31, 2019



James "Jim" Edward Montgomery Jr., 60, of rural Kingston went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 31st, following complications from flu and pneumonia, while visiting family in Alabama.



Jim was born in Sycamore, Illinois to James E. Montgomery Sr. and Mildred Carter Montgomery. He lived in rural Kirkland/Kingston all his life. He graduated from Hiawatha High School and attended Kishwaukee Community College. He married Rebecca Eggert on August 15th, 1981. He loved life on the farm and enjoyed his family and farmed as long as he was physically able. He was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church, Belvidere, where he served his Lord faithfully, especially in the sound system. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Miller.



He is survived by his wife, Rebecca, 5 children: Phillip (Amanda) of Kirkland; Bethany of Hazel Green, Alabama; Joel (Kate) and their children, Jaxon, Joan and Eloise of Hazel Green, Alabama; Matthew (Mikaela)and their children, Oliver and Elliot of Kirkland and Rachel of Hazel Green, Alabama. His sisters: Bonnie Kollman of Rock Falls, Marilyn Montgomery of Morrison; Sharon (Don) May of Low Gap, North Carolina; Janice (Tony) Suber of Kailua, Hawaii; Rebecca (Rod) Rodriguez of Weslaco, Texas; Ruth (John) Johnson of Rhinelander, Wisconsin; one brother: Carter (Doris) Montgomery of Sanford, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.



Services are planned as follows: Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, April 12 at Faith Baptist Church 1637 7th Avenue in Belvidere. 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 13th, in lieu of a graveside service, a brief service will be on the farm at 29727 Byers Road, Kirkland. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 at Faith Baptist Church in Belvidere.



A Memorial will be established. Published in Daily-Chronicle from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019