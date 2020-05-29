So sorry to know this.
James F. Westerman Jr.
Born: December 6, 1975; in DeKalb, IL
Died: May 20, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
James F. Westerman Jr., 44, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born December 6, 1975 in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of James F. and Marcia Kae (McBride) Westerman Sr.
He is survived by his children, James Gordon, Sierra Curtis and Destiny Conine; one grandson, Raymond Conine; his mother, Marcia Westerman; one brother, Jason Westerman; one nephew Jaycob Floyd-Williams.
He was preceded in death by his father, James; maternal grandparent, Melvin and Wanda McBride and paternal grandparents, Fred and Lois Quitno Jr. and Shirley Kelchner.
A Graveside service will be held at a later date at the Kirk Cemetery in Ina, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the James F. Westerman Memorial Fund, addressed to the Westerman Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 29, 2020.