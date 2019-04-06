James Goodman



James "Jim" Goodman, 84, of Greeneville, TN, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home.



He is survived by his special niece: Karen Bailey and husband Michael Bailey of the home; special nephew: Michael Ward; he played the role of grandfather to great nieces and nephews: Jessica, Josh, Kaleigh, Natalie, Maddie, and Amaya Jordan, Mary, Matt, Sophia and Alexander Dishner, Torri, Jason, Dakota and Ethan Emmette, and Stacy Ward all from Greeneville, Ursula Bailey Teaster, Shawn O'Conner, Emma Teaster, and Zaelyn Teaster from Lindenhurst, NY; one sister: Brenda and Howard Forby of Baltimore; nephew: Freddy Davis; numerous other nieces and nephews; special friends: Charles and Marion Wiggins; special thank you to nurses and CNA's of Amedisys, whom have been a great help and comfort to Jim and to myself, Karen; caretakers: Walt and Brianna of Silver Angels.



He is preceded in death by his parents: Grace and Ursel Goodman; three brothers: Wayne Goodman, Hubert Goodman, and David Fannon; four sisters: Margaret Harris, Mary Bible, Ella Mae Davis, and Carolyn Goodman.



He was a member of Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church.



The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 and 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jeffers Funeral Chapel Afton. The funeral service will follow at 7:00PM in the Chapel, with Rev. Earl Bailey and Danny Scott officiating. Graveside service will be on Monday at 11:00AM in Cross Anchor Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00AM on Monday to go in precession to the cemetery. Pallbearers are Charles Wiggins, Dakota Emmette, Ethan Emmette, Larry Bailey, Jason Emmette, and Conny Bailey. Honorary pallbearers are Shawn O'Conner, Josh Jordan, and Robert Dishner.



