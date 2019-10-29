|
|
James Joyce
Born: February 9, 1961; in Elgin, IL
Died: October 23 2019; in Rockford, IL
James "Pat" Joyce, 58, of Sycamore, died Wednesday, October 23 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was born February 9, 1961 in Elgin the son of Albert and Helen (Smith) Joyce. He married Tammy Childers on October 21, 1977 in St. Charles. Pat worked as a carpenter for many years.
He enjoyed his cottage on the Rock River, fishing, hunting, telling jokes and going to car shows.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy; daughter, Tanya Marulewski; former son-in-law, Ron Marulewski; grandchildren, Trenton and Lalayna; brother, Sylvester; two sisters, Doreen and Rosemary; sister-in-law, Nancy; and his dog, Dalton Wade.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sheri.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 pm to 3 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 3 pm at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019